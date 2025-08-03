Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan match live on tv, online in India?

Who was Dr AK Rairu Gopal? Kerala doctor who charged Rs 2 as his consultation fee passes away

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'

Who is Mathura Sridharan? New Indian-origin solicitor general of Ohio being trolled for...

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's powerful two-word message after Oval century

Meet man who rejected Rs 1.5 billion job offer from Mark Zuckerberg, now his startup is valued at..., check his viral LinkedIn story

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

While speaking with the tournament’s presenter Karishma Kotak, she inquired about his plans to celebrate the end of the event. His unforeseen response quickly went viral.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

TRENDING NOW

The World Championship of Legends concluded in thrilling fashion as the South Africa Champions claimed the trophy with a commanding victory over the Pakistan Champions, highlighted by an extraordinary innings from AB de Villiers. The former South African icon captivated fans with an impressive batting performance, but it was a comment from the league’s owner that truly took center stage after the match.

During the live broadcast, WCL owner Harshit Tomar made an unexpected remark that surprised everyone. While speaking with the tournament’s presenter Karishma Kotak, she inquired about his plans to celebrate the end of the event. His unforeseen response quickly went viral.

In the widely circulated video, Karishma asked, "How are you going to celebrate today?" to which Harshit replied, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you."

His answer left Karishma visibly taken aback, leading to an "oh my god" reaction before she regained her composure and continued with her presenting responsibilities. Although she recovered swiftly, the moment had already created a buzz online, drawing the attention of social media users.

Watch the video here:

Harshit subsequently posted a photo with Karishma on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a heart and folded hands emoji in the caption. In response to the post, the WCL presenter contributed to the excitement by commenting with her own heart emoji (created with hands).

In terms of the on-field performance, AB de Villiers showcased a classic display, scoring an impressive unbeaten 120 runs off just 60 balls, leading the South Africa Champions to a decisive nine-wicket win and securing their first WCL title.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and chose to bat first. Sharjeel Khan was the top scorer with 76 runs, helping the team reach a total of 195/5 in their 20 overs. South Africa’s bowlers, Wayne Parnell and Hardus Viljoen, each took two wickets, effectively limiting the total.

Also read| IPL 2025: A look at beautiful female sports anchors who've won millions of hearts

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory
Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days fro
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...
US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...
US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, say
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE