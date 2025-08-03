Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

While speaking with the tournament’s presenter Karishma Kotak, she inquired about his plans to celebrate the end of the event. His unforeseen response quickly went viral.

The World Championship of Legends concluded in thrilling fashion as the South Africa Champions claimed the trophy with a commanding victory over the Pakistan Champions, highlighted by an extraordinary innings from AB de Villiers. The former South African icon captivated fans with an impressive batting performance, but it was a comment from the league’s owner that truly took center stage after the match.

During the live broadcast, WCL owner Harshit Tomar made an unexpected remark that surprised everyone. While speaking with the tournament’s presenter Karishma Kotak, she inquired about his plans to celebrate the end of the event. His unforeseen response quickly went viral.

In the widely circulated video, Karishma asked, "How are you going to celebrate today?" to which Harshit replied, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you."

His answer left Karishma visibly taken aback, leading to an "oh my god" reaction before she regained her composure and continued with her presenting responsibilities. Although she recovered swiftly, the moment had already created a buzz online, drawing the attention of social media users.

Watch the video here:

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

Harshit subsequently posted a photo with Karishma on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a heart and folded hands emoji in the caption. In response to the post, the WCL presenter contributed to the excitement by commenting with her own heart emoji (created with hands).

In terms of the on-field performance, AB de Villiers showcased a classic display, scoring an impressive unbeaten 120 runs off just 60 balls, leading the South Africa Champions to a decisive nine-wicket win and securing their first WCL title.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and chose to bat first. Sharjeel Khan was the top scorer with 76 runs, helping the team reach a total of 195/5 in their 20 overs. South Africa’s bowlers, Wayne Parnell and Hardus Viljoen, each took two wickets, effectively limiting the total.

Also read| IPL 2025: A look at beautiful female sports anchors who've won millions of hearts