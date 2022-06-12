Watch Wayne Parnell's unique celebration after taking wicket of Hardik Pandya

Wane Parnell

South African bowlers were all over the batters of the Indian team as they bowled tight lines during the Indian innings which didn't allow Indian batsmen to play free-flowing shots. After opting to bowl first, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 1st over of the match.

The visitors made two forced changes, with Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks replacing Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs respectively. India went with an unchanged XI. Led by Rishabh Pant, the hosts endured a seven-wicket defeat to the Proteas in the series opener.

In the 14th over of the Indian innings, Hardik Pandya tried to cut it away but the ball stayed low. Wayne Parnell picked his first wicket of the match and celebrated Hardik Pandya's wicket in style, check out his reaction.

As you read, the Indian team is struggling on 111-5 in the 17th over with Dinesh Karthik playing along with Axar Patel in the crease.

The Indian team will be looking forward to setting a respectable total in this match and will try to bowl tight line and lengths in the difficult pitch to bat and will hope to win this match to level this series by 1-1 with three more games to go.