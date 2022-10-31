Watch: Wasim Akram lashes out at fan who asked him about Mohammad Rizwan's 'Lip-Balm'

Wasim Akram on Mohammad Rizwan

From launching a scathing attack on Babar Azam to making a sensational revelation about his cocaine addiction, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has garnered the attention of netizens with his explosive remarks during the World Cup season.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in world cricket, former Pakistan skipper Akram recently lashed out at a fan for asking a ridiculous question about wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Akram was asked a random question about why Mohammad Rizwan uses lip balm when not many others in the Pakistan team and elsewhere use sunscreen cream.

The question did not go down well with Akram, who lashed out at the fan for asking a non-cricket related question on the talkshow for A Sports.

Question: "Why Rizwan keeps wearing lip balm when not many from any other country wear it?”

"This is just a random question. It is not even related to cricket. Don’t you guys have something better to do? I can’t answer this crap," Akram said during the show which was broadcast on the eve of Pakistan's Super 12 match against the Netherlands in Perth.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Akram had questioned Babar's captaincy credentials following Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by registering a famous 1-run win over the Babar-led side on Thursday.