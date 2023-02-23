WATCH: Wasim Akram kicks chairs in anger after Karachi Kings suffer defeat against Multan Sultans in PSL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram, President and Mentor of the 2020 Pakistan Super League champions, the Karachi Kings, was left seething with rage after his team suffered a narrow three-run defeat to the Multan Sultans in Match No. 11 of the 2023 edition at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (February 22). The heartbreaking loss in the final over of Pakistan's premier T20 event was too much for Akram to bear, and he was seen venting his frustration by kicking the chairs in the dressing room.

The Karachi-based side, which had only managed to win one match out of ten last year, failed to chase down the target of 197 runs. They could only post 193 on the board for the loss of five wickets, resulting in their fourth defeat by a margin of seven runs or less in five matches played this year. After the team's failure to achieve the target, Akram lost his temper and kicked the chairs placed in front of him. Pictures and videos of Akram's outburst have since gone viral on social media platforms, leaving fans shocked and appalled by his behaviour.

Watch:

With one victory and four losses from five matches played thus far, Karachi currently sits in fourth place in the six-team points table. However, if Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators prevail in their upcoming matches, Karachi will drop down the rankings.

By securing the victory, the Multan Sultans, led by star Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, have solidified their position at the top of the points table. This fourth win in five matches has earned them a total of eight points. On Thursday (February 23), the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Islamabad United, captained by Babar's white-ball deputy for Pakistan, Shadab Khan.

The Pakistan Super League was established in 2015 with five teams, but with the addition of one more team, the competition now consists of six teams representing six cities across Pakistan. The teams include Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

