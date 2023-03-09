Search icon
Watch: Wahab Riaz kisses Martin Guptill after dismissing him during PSL clash

Quetta Gladiators had started the run chase on a positive note after their opening batters- Jason Roy and Martin Guptill- got off to a flying start.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was undoubtedly one of the most exhilarating games in the tournament's history. Not only did it provide a nail-biting finish, but it also showcased some intense and nerve-wracking matchups. 

The game was a true spectacle, with both teams displaying their exceptional skills and strategies. The players' performances were nothing short of outstanding, and the crowd was on the edge of their seats throughout the match. 

On Wednesday, March 8, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium witnessed an enthralling clash between Wahab Riaz and Martin Guptill. The rivalry between these two players captivated the spectators. Unfortunately, Riaz's spell did not begin on a promising note as Guptill smashed him for three boundaries in the third over of the Quetta innings.

However, the left-arm pacer ultimately had the final say as he successfully dismissed Guptill on the fifth delivery of the over. The Pakistan international confidently advanced halfway down the pitch to complete a return catch just a few yards away from Guptill, sending him back to the dressing room.

After being dismissed, Riaz made the spontaneous decision to embrace Guptill. Not content with just a hug, the Pakistani bowler proceeded to kiss Guptill's helmet as well. Despite this unexpected display of affection, the Quetta opening batsman remained composed and unaffected.

Despite making an early breakthrough, Zalmi was unable to defend their impressive score of 241 runs. Jason Roy, opening for the Gladiators, delivered a stunning performance, smashing 145 runs off just 63 balls. His match-winning knock included an impressive 20 boundaries and five massive sixes. 

“Just went out there and had some fun. Had to go hard from ball one, on that wicket and with these boundaries, it was a hell of a lot of fun. It was one of those days, it came off, as extremely happy. On pitches like these, you have to play proper shots, very tough for the bowlers. This gives us something to smile about, we have got the players but this tournament we have come up short. Really up there, especially in T20 cricket, it does not happen that often and I will cherish every moment,” the English opener said after receiving the Player Of the Match award.

During the first innings, Zalmi's captain, Babar Azam, delivered an impressive century. Unfortunately, his outstanding performance was not enough to secure a victory for his team, as they ultimately lost by eight wickets.

