WATCH: Virender Sehwag shares IMPORTANT message about coronavirus outbreak through a child

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a COVID-19 awareness post amid rapid spread of the virus across the nation.

Sehwag posted a video of a child who is perfectly narrating the dos and the don'ts to keep one safe from the highly contagious virus.

“This is still the most important thing for all of us. A child is explaining this beautifully. Please do listen to him and follow his advice,” the former opener captioned his tweet.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

In a unique proposition, the Prime Minister had asked every citizen to switch off all lights at their residences on April 5 at 9 PM for nine minutes and instead light a candle, a 'Diya', or their mobile's flashlights to mark India's fight against coronavirus.

The purpose of this exercise, Modi said, is to bolster confidence in the heart of the citizens with a realisation of the fact that no one is alone in this crisis, they are in this with 130-crore other Indians who are collectively battling this crisis.

People from across the country shared the preparation for tonight's act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 on social media, appealing to each other to come forward and boost the morale of the nation and essential service providers amid the lockdown.

Also read Sunil Gavaskar reveals WHY MS Dhoni gives up business class tickets on flights

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4281 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 111 fatalities have been reported.