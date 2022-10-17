Watch: Virat Kohli 'shakes a leg' during India's practice session ahead of warm-up match against Australia

Virat Kohli

The 2022 T20 World Cup did begin on Sunday with four teams already having played their group matches, but the members of the Super 12 stage of the competition still have a week's time to gear up for the competition.

Team India will 'officially' kick off their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) when they take on hosts Australia in a warm-up clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. The teams recently met in a three-match T20I series in India which the hosts won 2-1

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami also joined the Indian team in Brisbane, for his first practice session since arrival in Australia as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament with a stress reaction in his back.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli on Monday, as the former captain did not play against Western Australia, instead opting for net sessions as well as centre wicket practice after the games concluded. He is expected to feature for India in these two warm-up matches, though the focus will continue to be providing everyone with opportunities.

Ahead of the warm-up game, Kohli was seen in a lighter mood with KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as he showed off some funny dance moves which left his teammates in splits.

India will begin their campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23 where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India also have Bangladesh and South Africa in their group and will be joined by two qualifiers.

The Super 12 stage of the World Cup will begin from October 22.