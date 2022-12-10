WATCH: Virat Kohli utters three words after scoring his 1st ODI century since 2019

Virat Kohli

After scoring an enormous 409-8 against Bangladesh in the third one-day international on Saturday, December 10, Team India's batters, including Virat Kohli, had a good time.

Ishan Kishan's double century garnered most of the attention, but Kohli also made his presence felt with a magnificent hundred.

Throughout the year, the former India captain struggled in the ODI format. The burden was on Kohli from the beginning of the dead rubber because he entered it with seven scores under 20.

India were given the opportunity to bat first, and the star player took his time to settle in as he approached the crease after Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early.

Kishan exploding at the other end helped his case. Kohli was able to play without any added stress after the run rate was handled. As the inning went on, he gradually regained his rhythm and reached fifty off 54 deliveries.

He became increasingly successful in his cooperation with Kishan before elegantly crossing the three-figure threshold. He reached his first ODI hundred since August 2019 by flicking Ebadot Hossain over the fine-leg boundary.

The former captain of India was aware of how much time had passed between the two centuries. While celebrating the accomplishment, he said the same to his partner on the other end, KL Rahul. The star player said: "Three f***ng years boss."

WATCH:

A flick that ended a wait that lasted 1214 DAYS



The King is Happy, and so are we for his 44th ODI HUNDRED @imVkohli#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/OTn7LO3JFX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 10, 2022

His century drought was just broken at the 2022 Asia Cup, as he scored a hundred against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage. It was also his first T20I century and his first on the international stage since the century he scored against Bangladesh in India's inaugural domestic pink-ball Test in late 2019.

As India recovered from the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan and Kohli put on a 290-run partnership for the second wicket, which is the seventh-highest partnership in ODI history. India's final score of 409 for eight, which is also the best total ever against Bangladesh by any team and the sixth 400-plus total for the side in the format, is their fourth-highest ODI score.

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan star as India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs