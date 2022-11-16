WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma twin in black and white as they reach Mumbai airport

Image Source: Screengrab

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma boarded a flight out of Mumbai today. The paparazzi captured the couple at the airport as they were dressed in matching white and black attire.

With their twinning game, the couple was spotted winning hearts. Anushka looked stunning in a white sweater and black pants. She accessorized her appearance with a black hat, white sneakers, and a fanny pack. Virat, on the other hand, was dressed in a white sweater, black pants, white sneakers, and a black jacket.

Virat celebrated his birthday on November 5, and the actress made it extra special as usual. She posted silly images of him on Instagram. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note.

Virat, recently came back to India following the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Despite India's shocking defeat in the semi-final, Virat Kohli will have something to smile about after finishing as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022. The former captain also registered a huge record, becoming the first player to be the leading run-scorer in multiple T20 World Cups (2014, 2022).

Kohli scored 296 runs for India in six innings, with a top score of 82*. The 34-year-old also hit a half-century in the semi-final, but it wasn't enough to keep India from losing. Chasing a 169-run target, England stormed to 170 for no loss in 16 overs thanks to some excellent batting from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress after welcoming their daughter Vamika. The film is set to release on an OTT platform. In 2018, she was seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

