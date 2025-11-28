FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Virat Kohli and several Team India stars showcased impressive football skills during an intense training session ahead of the opening ODI against the South Africa. The fun-yet-competitive drill highlighted the squad’s sharp coordination, athleticism and upbeat mood before the IND vs SA 1st ODI.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 11:04 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener
Virat Kohli brought a vibrant energy to India’s training session in Ranchi as he showcased his football skills in preparation for the first ODI against South Africa. The atmosphere at the JSCA International Stadium was both relaxed and lively, with Kohli and several other Team India players participating in a light football drill that quickly became the highlight of the day.

Renowned for his athleticism and enthusiasm during practice, Kohli once again proved his versatility, skillfully controlling the ball and engaging in quick passes with his teammates. The scene was filled with laughter, cheers, and a playful competitive spirit, reflecting the positive team morale building ahead of the important series opener.

Other Indian players joined in the enjoyment, taking part in the warm-up routine that has long been a part of the squad’s training regimen. Football games have often acted as a bonding exercise for Team India, allowing players to relax before the intense preparations for matches.

With the first ODI scheduled to take place in Ranchi, the upbeat atmosphere within the camp indicated a confident and united team ready for the challenge. Kohli’s football display not only thrilled fans but also underscored the balance of focus and enjoyment that characterizes India’s preparations as they aim for a strong start against South Africa.

On Thursday night, Kohli, along with Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad, visited MS Dhoni's residence in Ranchi. His arrival was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Following the gathering, Dhoni was seen personally driving Kohli in his car. It’s worth noting that whenever India is set to play a match in Ranchi, Dhoni typically hosts the entire team at his home.

As for Kohli, who celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this month, he made his return to international cricket during the three ODIs against Australia in October. After experiencing two consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs, Kohli made a strong comeback with an unbeaten 74 in the final match in Sydney.

Also read| Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
