Watch: Virat Kohli tries to scare Bairstow with DRS call during India vs England match in World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli tries to scares Bairstow after DRS fail during India vs England


Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 07:39 PM IST

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was again seen animated during India vs England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts were playing some brilliant strokes after skipper Eoin Morgan decided to bat first on winning the toss. 

MS Dhoni took an easy catch after Jonny Bairstow edged a quick one to the keeper. The entire squad went up for an appeal but the umpire did not react to it. Virat Kohli was serious about taking their appeal upstair was not sure about it.  This is how Virat Kohli reacted to this moment: 

Jonny Bairstow then went on to score 111 against India off 109 deliveries before Mohammad Shami sent him back to the pavilion. 

