South Africa vs India: WATCH Virat Kohli teases Ishant Sharma during flight journey from Mumbai to Jo'Burg

Surely the drama between Virat Kohli and the BCCI is not yet over, but the Test skipper is making sure to enjoy his time as he along with his team flew from Mumbai to Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the three-match Test series against the Proteas.

Sharing the journey with fans, BCCI uploaded a video on their Twitter handle to give updates about the team's whereabouts. "From Mumbai to Jo'Burg! Capturing #TeamIndia's journey to South Africa," the BCCI captioned the video.

In the clip, the players can be seen in a jovial mood, especially skipper Kohli, who is seen teasing pacer Ishant Sharma. The captain is heard saying, 'Ishant is ready to travel anywhere in the world as long he has the necessary suitcase with him'. The bowler is then seen pleading with Kohli not to tease him, especially in the morning.

Head coach Rahul Dravid can also be seen sharing a laugh with Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was handed the captaincy of the ODIs and was even named as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. However, the hamstring injury has ruled him out of the longest format of the game and he has been replaced by Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli might miss the three-match ODI series due to the first birthday of his daughter Vamika, but the Test captain, in a press conference on Wednesday, rubbished the claims and said that he was always available for selection.

As for the first Test, it will begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with the second and third Tests being played in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively.