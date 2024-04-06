Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Avesh Khan for helmet throwing celebration after win against RCB in IPL 2023

Both Avesh and Kohli were at the center of attention during the two intense matches between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals shared a humorous video featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsman, Virat Kohli, interacting with their bowler, Avesh Khan. The two teams are scheduled to face off in an IPL 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. The RCB squad has already begun their preparations by arriving at the venue early. In a lighthearted moment during a practice session, Kohli and Avesh shared a funny exchange, which was captured in a video posted by RR on social media.

"Aaja, aaja. Ummmm... aisa mouka phir kahan milega," says Kohli to Avesh before the duo share a hug.

Both Avesh and Kohli were at the center of attention during the two intense matches between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, but for all the wrong reasons. The first match between RCB and LSG was a nail-biter, with KL Rahul's team emerging victorious. Avesh, a player for LSG at the time, threw his helmet on the ground in celebration as his team successfully chased down the runs against RCB. This action resulted in Avesh receiving a significant fine.

The controversy surrounding Avesh's celebration was a hot topic of debate until the focus shifted to the clash between Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Gautam Gambhir in their next encounter.

In the second match between RCB and LSG in IPL 2023, RCB emerged as the winners. Kohli, visibly frustrated after the victory, got into a heated exchange with LSG player Naveen and mentor Gambhir. This altercation quickly became one of the most controversial moments of IPL 2023.

When discussing the upcoming IPL 2024 match, it is intriguing to note that both struggling RCB and high-flying RR have surprisingly similar concerns to tackle as they prepare to face off in Jaipur today.

RCB finds themselves in the eighth position on the 10-team table, which clearly reflects their ongoing challenges. On the other hand, Rajasthan's flawless record thus far does not necessarily reflect the internal struggles they may be facing.

Also read| 'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya