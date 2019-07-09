Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill during India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal

India started really well against New Zealand in their World Cup semifinal clash on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Indian fast bowlers used the overcast conditions early in Manchester really well.

India bowled 16 dot balls with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowling tidy lines and lengths. The pressure paid off as Jasprit Bumrah got Martin Guptill (1) to edge one to slip in the third over where Virat Kohli took the catch.

It was a stunner by Kohli as he caught and held on to the ball. The ball travelling fast and came at an awkward height to Kohli.

Here's how fans reacted to the catch:

#IndvNZ Whattt a catch!! Virat Kohli — Cricket India (@cric_ind) July 9, 2019

This catch from @imVkohli is max underrated. Was travelling so bloody quick. #NZvIND #WorldCup2019 — Vinit Pawar (@WinitPawar) July 9, 2019

Virat Kohli.... What a beauty of a catch! You can see Guptill cursing as he hits the pavillion.#ICCCricketWorldCup #INDvsNZ — Shivangi Prabhudesai (@ShiviStormborn) July 9, 2019