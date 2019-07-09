Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill during India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal
It was a stunner by Kohli as he caught and held on to the ball that was travelling fast and came at an awkward height.
Virat Kohli , AFP
Written By
Edited By
Pawas Kumar
Source
DNA webdesk
India started really well against New Zealand in their World Cup semifinal clash on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Indian fast bowlers used the overcast conditions early in Manchester really well.
India bowled 16 dot balls with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowling tidy lines and lengths. The pressure paid off as Jasprit Bumrah got Martin Guptill (1) to edge one to slip in the third over where Virat Kohli took the catch.
It was a stunner by Kohli as he caught and held on to the ball. The ball travelling fast and came at an awkward height to Kohli.
Here's how fans reacted to the catch:
#IndvNZ Whattt a catch!! Virat Kohli— Cricket India (@cric_ind) July 9, 2019
This catch from @imVkohli is max underrated. Was travelling so bloody quick. #NZvIND #WorldCup2019— Vinit Pawar (@WinitPawar) July 9, 2019
What a catch by @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zBFvE0sFYM— Vinod (@vinod_d007) July 9, 2019
Virat Kohli.... What a beauty of a catch! You can see Guptill cursing as he hits the pavillion.#ICCCricketWorldCup #INDvsNZ— Shivangi Prabhudesai (@ShiviStormborn) July 9, 2019
What a start by the Indian team in the semifinal! Amazing catch by the captain, @imVkohli and @Jaspritbumrah93 is as awesome as he always is!#CWC19 #CWC2019— Anand Malto (@anandmalto) July 9, 2019
What a catch! @imVkohli Can’t imagine how fast that ball must have traveled! Let’s go!!!! #INDvsNZ #SemiFinal1 @CWC19_WC2019— Madhav Namjoshi (@Robin824) July 9, 2019