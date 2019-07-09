Trending#

Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill during India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal

It was a stunner by Kohli as he caught and held on to the ball that was travelling fast and came at an awkward height.


Updated: Jul 9, 2019, 04:48 PM IST

India started really well against New Zealand in their World Cup semifinal clash on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Indian fast bowlers used the overcast conditions early in Manchester really well. 

India bowled 16 dot balls with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowling tidy lines and lengths. The pressure paid off as Jasprit Bumrah got Martin Guptill (1) to edge one to slip in the third over where Virat  Kohli took the catch. 

It was a stunner by Kohli as he caught and held on to the ball. The ball travelling fast and came at an awkward height to Kohli. 

Here's how fans reacted to the catch:

