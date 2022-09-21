Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch to dismiss Cameron Green during 1st T20I match against Australia

Australia made a positive start in the three-match T20I series against India, winning the series opener by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Virat Kohli

Australia produced a dominating performance to beat India by four wickets in the first T20I, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Brilliant fifties by Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul and a vital knock by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. While India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar (46 off 25).

For Australia, medium pacer Nathan Ellis 3/30 was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing a big target, opener Cameron Green played a sensational knock (61) and gave Australia a flying start. However, India made a comeback by picking four wickets between the 11th and 15th over.

Indian team missed a couple of easy catches but it was Virat Kohli in the end who took an absolutely stunning catch to dismiss Cameron Green. Take a look at Virat Kohli's catch below.

Eventually, Australia needed 40 runs more off the last 18 balls and Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) played an attacking knock. He remained not out to take Australia over the victory line in 19.2 Overs with four wickets in hand.

Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India with 3/17 while others were ordinary.

Brief scores: India 208/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 71 not out, KL Rahul 55; Nathan Elis 3/30, Josh Hazlewood 2/39) lost to Australia 211/6 in 19.2 overs (Cameron Green 61, Matthew Wade 45 not out; Axar Patel 3/17 by 4 wickets

