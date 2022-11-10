Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli survives Chris Jordan's toe-crushing Yorker during IND-ENG semi-final

Virat Kohli scored 4th half-century of the ICC T20 World Cup as he played a innings of 50 in 40 deliveries against England in semi-final match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

India vs England

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first in the all important semi-final match against India which is being played in Adelaide. India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the game. Virat kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the 2nd wicket and the skipper lost his wicket.

READ: 'Should have played for India at least...': Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent rise

India's 2nd leading run scorer of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav came after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma but he was'nt able to stay long at the crease and lost his wicket after playing 8 deliveries. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli then changed gears and started to take on the England's bowling attack.

Chris Jordan, who replaced Mark Wood in England's playing XI was among pick of the bowlers and he bowled a lethel Yorker to Virat Kohli which brought former Indian skipper to his knees. England went to appeal for LBW but was given not-out. England reviews it and it showed umpires call.

Coming to the match, with Virat Kohli's half century and Hardik Pandya's fiery 63 in 33 deliveries, Team India managed to set a target of 169 and it will now be on to the bowlers to defend the target and face Pakistan in the finals.

