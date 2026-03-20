Watch: Virat Kohli stunned as RCB’s Rs 10.75 crore star delivers unplayable yorker ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli was left stunned during an RCB training session as a Rs 10.75 crore star delivered a sensational yorker ahead of IPL 2026. The fiery delivery has gone viral, highlighting the bowler’s form and boosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s preparations.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is gearing up for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with some worries regarding their bowling lineup. Star Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be absent for the initial matches, and there are also doubts surrounding left-arm Indian bowler Yash Dayal. Consequently, RCB's pace attack may heavily rely on the experienced Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Fortunately, the 36-year-old seems ready for the challenge. A recent viral video showcased Bhuvneshwar outsmarting the legendary Virat Kohli with an exceptional yorker.

In the footage, Bhuvneshwar delivers a precise yorker targeting Kohli's leg-stump, causing the star batsman to lose his footing.

This yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely beat Virat Kohli.



In the last two years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name has gone a bit down, but maybe in this IPL he will definitely do something special. pic.twitter.com/L0bF9BsR0Z — (@rushiii_12) March 19, 2026

Both Kohli and Bhuvneshwar played pivotal roles in leading RCB to their inaugural IPL title in 2025. Kohli emerged as the team's leading run-scorer, amassing 657 runs across 15 innings. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar bounced back from a slow start to claim 17 wickets in 14 matches.

Acquired for Rs 10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Bhuvneshwar may also take on a mentoring role for some of RCB's high-priced young fast bowlers this season. Rasikh Salam Dar (Rs 6 crore) will be eager to establish himself as a regular for the team, while fans will be keenly watching left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav (Rs 5.20 crore).

In another noteworthy development that could alter the valuation landscape of IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season, NDTV has learned from its sources that the Rajasthan Royals have turned down a $1.7 billion (approximately Rs 16,000 crore) offer from the CPCP consortium.

Market projections indicate that RCB could now demand at least a 15% premium over the Rajasthan Royals, particularly due to its superior brand recognition, larger fan following, and commercial attractiveness. NDTV previously reported that a consortium led by Dr. Ranjan Pai of Manipal Hospitals, along with US private equity powerhouse KKR and Singapore's Temasek, is currently in a strong position to acquire a stake in RCB.

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