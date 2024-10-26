Following a loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, India aimed to even the series in Pune but fell short, ultimately losing the series.

Team India suffered a significant defeat in the second Test of the current three-match series against New Zealand. Following a loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, India aimed to even the series in Pune but fell short, ultimately losing the series.

The Indian team had a disappointing performance, particularly the batsmen. After being dismissed for 156 runs in the first innings, India faced a target of 359 runs in the second innings. However, they could only manage to score 245 runs, resulting in a 113-run loss.

Star batsman Virat Kohli had a particularly forgettable outing, scoring just one run in the first innings and adding 17 runs in the second innings before being dismissed.

Following his dismissal in the second innings, a video of Kohli venting his frustration on a water box went viral. The clip showed Kohli hitting the box with his bat as he walked back to the dressing room.

Despite the loss, India remains at the top of the World Test Championship standings after playing 13 Tests, winning eight, losing four, and drawing one, with a total of 98 points. However, Australia is close behind with 90 points after playing 12 Tests.

In the upcoming third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai starting on November 1, India will be seeking a consolation win after losing the series. They will aim to secure a victory to maintain their position in the WTC standings.

