WATCH: Virat Kohli shushes Christchurch crowd and yells 'shut the f**k up' after Henry Nicholls' dismissal

Virat Kohli

Team India produced an epic reaction towards the crowd during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (March 1).

Kohli played a key role on the field once again as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi batter, Henry Nicholls.

It was a steaming delivery from Mohammed Shami who changed his line and ended up catching the outside edge of Henry's bat.

The ball flew at pace towards the second slip where Kohli was posted as he dove forward in a flash and caught the ball before it hit the ground.

Right after this, Kohli held his finger on his lips and shushed the crowd and yelled out: "Shut the f**k up".

The 31-year-old is widely known for his passionate and aggressive approach to the game while batting and fielding.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

This is not the first time Kohli has expressed his emotions like this on-field. The Indian captain produced a similar sort of reaction during Williamson's dismissal too on the day.

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

The kiwi middle-order tumbled down quickly as Kane Williamson (3), Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14), BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) all failed to lay their mark on the match.

Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) were the only two standout batsmen in the lineup, as the home side were bundled all-out with 235 runs on the board.

For India, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were lethal as they bagged four and three wickets each respectively for their troubles.