Watch: Virat Kohli seeks blessings at Simhachalam Devasthanam temple in Vizag after India clinch ODI series against South Africa

Virat Kohli visited the Simhachalam Devasthanam temple in Vizag to offer prayers after India’s ODI series win over South Africa. The star batter’s spiritual stop drew attention as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him during the post-series celebrations.

Shortly after contributing to India's victory in the ODI series against South Africa, Virat Kohli showcased his spiritual side by seeking the blessings of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha at the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Vizag. Kohli played a crucial role as India triumphed over South Africa by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI match on Saturday.

Kohli had an impressive run in the three-match series, emerging as the top run-scorer with a total of 302 runs across three innings, boasting an average of 151. He hit two centuries and a fifty, reaffirming his long-standing excellence in the ODI format. Following his retirement from Test cricket, Virat faced a challenging return to international play, recording two ducks in the initial ODIs against Australia. However, he has since bounced back with four consecutive scores exceeding 50 runs.

Virat Kohli at the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Vizag.



After scoring 135 and 102 in the first two matches, Virat delivered a spectacular innings of 65 runs off just 45 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes, as India successfully chased down the 271-run target in 39.1 overs. Kohli might have secured his third consecutive century had South Africa posted a slightly higher score. The seasoned batsman was honored as the player of the series (POTS) for his outstanding performance, marking his 20th player of the series award in international cricket—the highest by any player.

Virat Kohli expressed his joy over his performance, labeling it as his best in recent years.

"Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me," Kohli said at the presentation. "I don't think I've played at this level for a good two-three years now and I feel really free in my mind and just the whole game is coming together nicely, [it's] very exciting to build on. And something that I've always tried to do as a player, maintain my own standards that I've set for myself and play at the level that I can make an impact for the team.

"I know when I can bat like that out there in the middle, then it of course helps the team in a big way because I can bat long, I can bat according to the situation and just being confident makes me feel like any situation out there in the middle, I have what it takes to handle that situation and bring it in favour of the team."

The upcoming task for the Indian batsman is set for the series against New Zealand, scheduled for January 2026. The BlackCaps are set to visit India for three One Day Internationals (ODIs), followed by five T20 International matches. However, Virat will participate only in the ODIs taking place in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore, as this is the sole format in which the 37-year-old is currently engaged.

