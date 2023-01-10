Search icon
WATCH: Virat Kohli's viral reaction after Shubhman Gill survives a close call in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Rohit survived an LBW call against Wanindu Hasaranga, while Shubman Gill got a reprieve against left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Rohit Sharma's India took on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series in Guwahati, with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and inviting India to bat first. Unfortunately for Shanaka, his decision did not pay off, as the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a century partnership. 

Sri Lanka were dealt a further blow when both batters survived close calls, with the third umpire siding with the on-field umpire's call.

Sharma survived an LBW call against Wanindu Hasaranga, while Shubman Gill got a reprieve against left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage. Sri Lanka were certain that Gill was out, and went all in with their appeal.

However, the point of impact between the pad and the ball saved the batter, and the Umpire's call was upheld. Virat Kohli, who was ready to come to the crease, could not believe how Gill had survived. Sri Lanka were left disappointed and shocked.

Check out Virat Kohli’s reaction:

More to follow..

READ| BCCI unlikely to consider Rohit, Kohli for T20Is; Hardik Pandya to take over as India's white ball captain: Report

 

