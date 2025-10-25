Watch: Virat Kohli's patriotic gesture melts hearts after SCG win, fans call him 'true Indian'

After India’s memorable win at the SCG, Virat Kohli won hearts with a touching gesture — stopping to pick up a fallen Indian flag. Fans flooded social media, praising Kohli’s patriotism and respect for the tricolour in a moment that captured his true spirit on and off the field.

Following a few lackluster performances earlier in the series, Virat Kohli showcased to the world why he continues to be one of cricket’s premier competitors. The Indian superstar rose to the challenge during the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, delivering a graceful unbeaten innings that propelled India to a decisive nine-wicket victory over Australia. While his elegant 74* was a brilliant exhibition of control and timing, it was a moment after the match that truly captured the hearts of Indian fans.

As Kohli exited the field after India’s resounding win, he took a moment to acknowledge the supporters who had fervently cheered for the team from the stands. Amid the jubilant celebrations, one enthusiastic Indian fan accidentally let the national flag fall to the ground.

Without a moment's hesitation, Kohli paused, retrieved the flag, and returned it to the fan, a small yet significant act that conveyed his character and respect for the tricolour. The crowd erupted in applause, and the footage of the moment quickly circulated online, symbolizing not only his excellence as a cricketer but also his pride as an Indian.

Earlier that evening, Kohli teamed up with his long-time partner in chasing, Rohit Sharma, to create a classic partnership that secured India’s victory with ease. In pursuit of Australia’s 236, the duo forged an unbroken 168-run partnership, leading India to victory in just 38.3 overs.

Kohli’s 74* off 82 balls, featuring seven exquisite boundaries, complemented Rohit’s magnificent 121*, marking his 33rd ODI century. Together, they made the chase appear effortless, reminding fans of the glorious days when the Kohli-Rohit duo consistently dismantled opposition bowling attacks across formats.

After facing challenges in the first two matches, the talisman made a stunning comeback, reaffirming that true champions never remain down for long. His poise, shot selection, and ability to forge partnerships under pressure highlighted why he continues to be the heartbeat of India in run chases.

