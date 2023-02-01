Watch: Virat Kohli's old comment on 'pooja-paath' goes viral after batter's visit to Rishikesh ashram

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, is taking advantage of his vacation days. The right-handed batter, who was part of the Indian team for the ODI series, was not selected for the T20I series currently underway between India and New Zealand. However, he will be back in action next week when India and Australia face off in a four-match Test series.

In the meantime, Virat is making the most of his break with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple was recently spotted at Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh, and pictures of Virat praying went viral on social media. It appears that the cricketer is taking some time to relax and reflect before his return to the field.

Amid the viral pictures and videos, an old video of the star cricketer has resurfaced online, in which he can be heard asking, "Do I look like the pooja-paath types?"

The video, which is seven years old and dates back to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016, is doing the rounds on social media. During a press conference ahead of India’s do-or-die match against the Australian team, a reporter asked Virat if he does pooja-paath to keep himself calm in pressure situations. In response, Virat jokingly asked, "Do I look like the pooja-path types?" (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?)

WATCH:

“When I started, a lot about me was wrong. I was the tattoo guy, the one who wore stylish clothes. It is very easy to focus on the negative stuff but I choose not do that. The basic thinking is I want to improve as a cricketer every day. I make sure I do all the hard work and hope it pays off one day. I back myself to go out there and win the game.

“As a cricketer, you don’t have a long career. For me it is an opportunity. Once you get addicted to it (performing), you want more and more of it. You work so hard and you want that satisfaction,” he had said.

Virat Kohli made a stunning return to form in the Asia Cup 2022 last year after a prolonged period of struggles, culminating in a long-awaited 71st international century against Afghanistan. He then delivered a remarkable unbeaten 85-run performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener, and went on to smash three ODI centuries - one each against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand - in a display of sheer brilliance.

