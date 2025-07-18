Watch: Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer ready for DPL debut, coach says no 'famous surname' baggage

Fifteen-year-old Aryaveer, the son of Virat's elder brother Vikas, was snapped up by the South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) for INR one lakh at the DPL 2025 auction.

Aryaveer, the nephew of renowned Indian batsman Virat Kohli, is getting ready to start his career, marking the passing of the cricketing torch within the Kohli family. In the forthcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) season, Aryaveer is set to establish himself as a leg-spinner, while his well-known uncle has withdrawn from T20 Internationals and Test matches.

Fifteen-year-old Aryaveer, the son of Virat's elder brother Vikas, was snapped up by the South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) for INR one lakh at the DPL 2025 auction. He's been honing his skills under the tutelage of former India cricketer and current SDS coach, Sarandeep Singh.

Sarandeep spoke highly of the budding talent, emphasizing that Aryaveer carries no burden from his famous last name. “Aryaveer Kohli is a rising star. He’s quite young. There’s no baggage of the surname on the young lad. He’s a really good and talented kid. He’s been practising and putting in the hard work," Sarandeep revealed, as quoted by News18.

VIDEO | Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, trained with "no baggage" of his famed last name in the training session of the South Delhi Superstarz ahead of the second edition of the Delhi Premier League.



Budding leg-spinner Aryaveer Kohli, son of Virat's elder brother Vikas,… pic.twitter.com/HYu2U39qqJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2025

Unlike his uncle, Aryaveer specializes in leg-spin and has sharpened his game at the West Delhi Cricket Academy, the same institution where Virat himself trained under coach Raj Kumar Sharma. Joining the South Delhi Superstarz will see Aryaveer share the dressing room with IPL standout spinner Digvesh Rathi, one of DPL’s highest-paid players at INR 38 lakh, alongside other squad members like Priyansh Arya.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Virat Kohli is currently in London, enjoying time with his wife and children. He remains available solely for One Day Internationals, with his return to Indian colours anticipated during a potential short white-ball series against Sri Lanka in August, following the postponement of the Bangladesh series. Notably, Virat and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were recently spotted at Wimbledon, taking in the Men’s Round of 16 match between tennis great Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

