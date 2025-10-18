FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli’s mischief in Perth sends India stars into laughter ahead of ODI series vs Australia

Virat Kohli’s playful side shines in Perth as he shares hilarious moments with India teammates ahead of the ODI series against Australia. From laughs with Shubman Gill to light-hearted antics with KL Rahul, Kohli lifts team spirits ahead of the high-stakes series down under.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, appeared to be in high spirits on Friday, October 17, during the national team's latest practice session as they prepare for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The 36-year-old is gearing up to play his first match for India since March, which will be the opening ODI of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, the same venue where the practice session took place earlier today.

In his last appearance for India on March 9, Virat Kohli was part of the squad that triumphed over New Zealand by three wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This victory marked him as a two-time Champions Trophy winner in his remarkable career, during which he also clinched the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup at home in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

A video of India’s recent practice session, posted by Star Sports on their official X account, showcased Virat Kohli infusing his trademark energy into the team. He was seen making various playful gestures while chatting and laughing with his teammates, including Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel, who were also captured enjoying the moment on camera.

Watch the video here:

As he returns to the field wearing the Indian jersey, Virat Kohli aims to make an immediate impact against a formidable Australian bowling attack, which is anticipated to challenge him, particularly in the early stages of the innings.

Also read| Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?

Also read| Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?
