Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli has sparked fresh buzz ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 after sharing a power-packed one-minute training video on social media. The intense workout clip quickly grabbed fans’ attention, fueling excitement about the star batter’s form and readiness for the upcoming season.

Virat Kohli has given fans a sneak peek into his preparations for IPL 2026 by sharing a training video on Instagram, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to defend their championship title. Posted from his verified account, the video was simply captioned, "IPL 2026," showcasing Kohli practicing his batting in an indoor net session ahead of the upcoming season.

The post may have been brief in text but was rich in atmosphere. Kohli was seen fully equipped in batting gear, going through various drills, shadow-practicing, getting into position, and then unleashing a variety of strokes. It provided a pre-season insight that, while not revealing much in explicit terms, conveyed a significant message. The tournament is approaching, and one of its key players has evidently returned to the mode of match preparation.

The timing adds significance to the post. RCB is no longer entering this season as mere hopefuls burdened by past disappointments. They are stepping in as champions after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, marking their first title win in franchise history. This victory has altered the narrative surrounding the team and every prominent figure within it. Kohli’s recent post is set against this backdrop, with Bengaluru now gearing up to face the challenge of defending their title rather than pursuing their first.

This context is what gives the video its impact. A training clip of Virat Kohli always garners attention, but this one carries additional significance because the upcoming season is not just another chapter. Defending a title shifts the dialogue. The scrutiny intensifies, expectations soar, and every signal leading up to the opening match feels a bit more electrified.

Kohli, naturally, remains at the heart of this excitement. Even when he shares little, the reactions around him are swift. A short net session, a minimal caption, and a countdown emoji were sufficient to propel fans into full IPL mode. The responses followed the familiar trend: enthusiasm, speculation, screenshots, and slow-motion clips, as Kohli continues to inhabit that unique space where routine practice becomes part of the broader prelude.

