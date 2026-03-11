Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli has sparked fresh buzz ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 after sharing a power-packed one-minute training video on social media. The intense workout clip quickly grabbed fans’ attention, fueling excitement about the star batter’s form and readiness for the upcoming season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli has given fans a sneak peek into his preparations for IPL 2026 by sharing a training video on Instagram, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to defend their championship title. Posted from his verified account, the video was simply captioned, "IPL 2026," showcasing Kohli practicing his batting in an indoor net session ahead of the upcoming season.

The post may have been brief in text but was rich in atmosphere. Kohli was seen fully equipped in batting gear, going through various drills, shadow-practicing, getting into position, and then unleashing a variety of strokes. It provided a pre-season insight that, while not revealing much in explicit terms, conveyed a significant message. The tournament is approaching, and one of its key players has evidently returned to the mode of match preparation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The timing adds significance to the post. RCB is no longer entering this season as mere hopefuls burdened by past disappointments. They are stepping in as champions after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, marking their first title win in franchise history. This victory has altered the narrative surrounding the team and every prominent figure within it. Kohli’s recent post is set against this backdrop, with Bengaluru now gearing up to face the challenge of defending their title rather than pursuing their first.

This context is what gives the video its impact. A training clip of Virat Kohli always garners attention, but this one carries additional significance because the upcoming season is not just another chapter. Defending a title shifts the dialogue. The scrutiny intensifies, expectations soar, and every signal leading up to the opening match feels a bit more electrified.

Kohli, naturally, remains at the heart of this excitement. Even when he shares little, the reactions around him are swift. A short net session, a minimal caption, and a countdown emoji were sufficient to propel fans into full IPL mode. The responses followed the familiar trend: enthusiasm, speculation, screenshots, and slow-motion clips, as Kohli continues to inhabit that unique space where routine practice becomes part of the broader prelude.

Also read| 'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement