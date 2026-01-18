Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Virat Kohli was seen in a light-hearted, hilarious moment with New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell after losing his World No.1 ranking, with the playful exchange quickly going viral on social media. Fans praised Kohli’s sporting spirit and sense of humour despite the setback.

Virat Kohli had clearly reached his limit with Daryl Mitchell, as the New Zealand batsman once again exasperated the Indian bowling attack during the third ODI of a three-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (January 18) with an impressive innings of 137 runs off just 131 balls.

Mitchell came to the crease when the visitors were struggling at 5-2 and played a crucial role in helping the Black Caps set a formidable total of 337 in the series decider, giving his team a chance to make history by winning an ODI series on Indian soil for the first time.

This performance also means that Kohli will lose his position as the world number one ODI batsman when the ICC releases the latest rankings on Wednesday (January 21). The 37-year-old had just reclaimed the top spot after four weeks last week, but Mitchell was trailing him by only a point.

Since then, Kohli scored just 23 runs in the second ODI, while Mitchell contributed an unbeaten 131. With the 34-year-old producing another significant score today, it seems nearly impossible for Kohli to keep his title, even if he himself delivers a stellar performance.

After Mitchell's lengthy innings concluded, following Mohammed Siraj's dismissal of him, Kohli was spotted near the boundary as the New Zealand star walked back to the dressing room. The Indian cricket icon was clearly impressed by Mitchell's performance and was seen applauding him. In his usual humorous manner, the 37-year-old jokingly nudged Mitchell outside the boundary line. This light-hearted exchange quickly went viral on social media.

A friendly banter between Kohli and Daryl Mitchell



Kohli is literally pushing mitchell off the field saying get out now you have scored a lot pic.twitter.com/sOSh2NpKdM — (@justKohlitweetz) January 18, 2026

Mitchell shattered several records, finishing the series with a total of 352 runs at an average of 176 across three matches, including two centuries and one half-century. He had an unbeaten score of 131 in the second ODI, which helped the Black Caps secure a seven-wicket victory and level the series.

