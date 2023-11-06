Watch: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Eden groundstaff touches everyone's hearts

Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional cricketing skills, also shines through his genuine humility and down-to-earth nature. His heartwarming gesture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata showcased this aspect of his personality.

Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional cricketing skills, also shines through his genuine humility and down-to-earth nature. His heartwarming gesture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata showcased this aspect of his personality.

Kohli's act of kindness unfolded after India's stunning 243-run victory over South Africa at the iconic venue. Following the win, the former Indian skipper was spotted clicking pictures with the groundstaff, leaving a lasting impression. Kohli, who celebrated his 35th birthday, made it an unforgettable day by achieving his 49th ODI century, a feat that places him on par with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. His masterful innings of 101 not out played a pivotal role in India's total of 326-5.

Kohli acknowledging the groundstaff after his Man of the Match performance One of the most humble personalities to don the Indian Jersey #KingKohli #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/fRh2JpAD4J Abhishek Kamal @iamkamal18 November 5, 2023

Reflecting on this milestone, Kohli shared during the innings break, "Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, and to score a century on my birthday is the stuff of dreams. It is something you dream about as a child."

India's exceptional performance continued as they bowled out South Africa for just 83 runs, marking the second-lowest ODI total for the Proteas. Their lowest was 69 runs against Australia in Sydney in 1993, making this their lowest total in a World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm spinner, played a significant role in the match with figures of 5-33. With this victory, India has secured the top spot in the pool phase, building on their previous success of dismissing Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs, the lowest total recorded by any Test side in a World Cup.