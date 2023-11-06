Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Eden groundstaff touches everyone's hearts

Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional cricketing skills, also shines through his genuine humility and down-to-earth nature. His heartwarming gesture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata showcased this aspect of his personality.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional cricketing skills, also shines through his genuine humility and down-to-earth nature. His heartwarming gesture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata showcased this aspect of his personality.

Kohli's act of kindness unfolded after India's stunning 243-run victory over South Africa at the iconic venue. Following the win, the former Indian skipper was spotted clicking pictures with the groundstaff, leaving a lasting impression. Kohli, who celebrated his 35th birthday, made it an unforgettable day by achieving his 49th ODI century, a feat that places him on par with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. His masterful innings of 101 not out played a pivotal role in India's total of 326-5.

Reflecting on this milestone, Kohli shared during the innings break, "Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, and to score a century on my birthday is the stuff of dreams. It is something you dream about as a child."
India's exceptional performance continued as they bowled out South Africa for just 83 runs, marking the second-lowest ODI total for the Proteas. Their lowest was 69 runs against Australia in Sydney in 1993, making this their lowest total in a World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm spinner, played a significant role in the match with figures of 5-33. With this victory, India has secured the top spot in the pool phase, building on their previous success of dismissing Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs, the lowest total recorded by any Test side in a World Cup.

