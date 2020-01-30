Headlines

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

WATCH: Virat Kohli's gassed-up reaction during India's dramatic super over run chase in Hamilton T20I

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 07:38 PM IST

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is widely known in world cricket for his aggressive approach to the game, for which he is both adored and criticized by many too.

During India's thrilling win in the Super Over against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday (January 29), Kohli was full of emotions once again.

After the match was tied at 179, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 18 runs for India batting first in the Super Over.

On the chase, India scored three runs off the first two balls of the over but with 14 runs required from 3 deliveries, Rohit Sharma smashed back-to-back sixes off the final two balls for India to secure the victory.

Sitting in the dugout, the Indian skipper was absolutely pumped while looking at the duo of Rahul-Sharma win it for the visitors.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Speaking about the nail-biting end to the 3rd T20I match of the series, Kohli told reports: “I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they probably deserved to finish the game off with the way Kane batted and the way he led from the front."

"We got a wicket at a crucial stage. Shami again, showed his experience and put a couple of balls outside the off-stump,” he added.

With the T20I series already in the bag, India will lock horns again on January 31 with the Blackcaps at Wellington for the fourth T20I.

