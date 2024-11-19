A recent video shared by journalist Norman Kochannek showed that India’s star player Virat Kohli's bat is on display at the Greg Chappell Cricket Center in Sydney, and is valued at a significant price.

Cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, which is set to begin on November 22.

In the video, Kochannek revealed that the MRF bat used by the cricket legend is priced at AUD 2985 (approximately Rs 1.63 lakh).

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to begin on November 22, with the first Test in Perth. The second Test, taking place from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will showcase the thrilling day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, focus will move to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which is set to take place from December 14 to 18. The legendary Boxing Day Test, scheduled for December 26 to 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will represent the penultimate stage of the series. The fifth and final Test, held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will conclude the series, ensuring an exciting finish to this highly anticipated contest.

India's Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

