Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a remarkable victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by defeating the Chennai Super Kings. This win marked RCB's first victory against CSK in Chennai since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB displayed exceptional skill in all aspects of the game, securing a 50-run victory - the third-largest defeat margin for CSK in the history of the IPL.

After batting first, RCB amassed a commanding 196/7 before successfully limiting CSK to 146/8 in the 20 overs. Virat Kohli, the former captain of the RCB, had a heated conversation with Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm bowler for CSK, after the game. Though their conversation's exact content is unknown, social media has been ablaze with rumours.

Meanwhile, the former Royal Challengers captain didn't quite shine like the seasoned player did. Kohli struggled against the Super Kings spinners and was ultimately dismissed by Noor Ahmad after scoring 31 runs. On the other hand, skipper Rajat Patidar took charge, smashing a quick 52 runs off just 31 balls, with solid support from Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Tim David, who all added some crucial runs.

When it came to bowling, Josh Hazlewood was outstanding, claiming 3 wickets for only 21 runs in his 4 overs. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone also made their mark with 2 wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 1 wicket.

With RCB off to a strong start in the IPL, retired South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed confidence in the team's improved balance compared to previous seasons. De Villiers believes that the early success achieved by RCB will provide a significant advantage as the tournament progresses.

"Great start for RCB and it really is looking good. We are not going into the space of, 'Is this the year (RCB will win the IPL)?' "But I do believe this is the best start RCB have ever had, not only from the results point of view but also from the way the squad looks and how free they look out there especially playing away from home," said de Villiers who last played in the IPL in 2021 edition.

