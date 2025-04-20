After the match, a video emerged online showing Kohli in a heated exchange with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. The intense moment raised eyebrows, with many fans questioning the timing and tone of Kohli’s reaction.

Virat Kohli once again proved his brilliance with the bat, leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20. Kohli delivered a match-winning performance, scoring an impressive 73 not out off 54 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, RCB wrapped up the game in just 18.5 overs, with Jitesh Sharma sealing the win in style by launching a six off Nehal Wadhera. Kohli, who hit seven fours and one six, formed a vital 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket.

Padikkal also shone brightly, scoring 61 runs off just 35 balls, which included five fours and four sixes. This victory marked RCB’s fifth win of the IPL season, with all of them coming in away matches.

Kohli’s stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award. This half-century was his 59th in the IPL and his 67th score of 50 or more in the tournament. He now holds the record for the most 50+ scores in IPL history, surpassing David Warner, who is in second place with 66. However, it wasn’t just Kohli’s batting that caught everyone’s attention.

After the match, a video emerged online showing Kohli in a heated exchange with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. The intense moment raised eyebrows, with many fans questioning the timing and tone of Kohli’s reaction.

Watch the video here:

Jitesh Sharma dials to seal it in style



Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 73(54) in yet another chase @RCBTweets secure round of the battle of reds



Scorecard https://t.co/6htVhCbltp#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/6dqDTEPoEA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

In the first innings, PBKS managed to score 157 for 6. Prabhsimran Singh was the top scorer for the home team, while Shashank Singh remained not out on 31 from 33 balls.

RCB’s bowlers did a commendable job of containing the PBKS batsmen, with Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma each taking two wickets in their four-over spells.

With this win, RCB continued their strong performance on the road and moved up the points table.

