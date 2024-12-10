In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the players were seen sweating out.

Following their setback in the Pink-ball Test, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the crucial Brisbane Test with intense net sessions. On Tuesday, the players were seen putting in the hard yards as they fine-tuned their skills under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the players were seen sweating out.

"It is time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide."

It is time to look ahead.



Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide.

Captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli led the charge in the nets, focusing on their defensive techniques. Kohli was particularly noted for his check drives, emphasizing a solid technique. Sharma, on the other hand, practiced a mix of defensive strokes and backfoot drives, showcasing his versatility.

Opener KL Rahul, who had an impressive outing in the first Test, continued to demonstrate his strong defensive game. His partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was in a contrasting mood, aggressively hitting the ball. This aggressive intent was mirrored by fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant, who also opted for an attacking approach in his practice session.

The bowling department was equally active, with Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, and Ravichandran Ashwin all rolling their arms. The bowlers were observed closely by the coaching staff, ensuring that they were honing their skills and strategies effectively.

With the Brisbane Test fast approaching, the Indian team appears focused and determined to bounce back from their recent defeat. The rigorous practice sessions reflect their commitment to improving and delivering a stronger performance in the upcoming match.

Recapping the Adelaide Test, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they had to face the wrath of a moving, erratic pink ball and its mastermind, Mitchell Starc (6/48). Except for a 69-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul (37 in 64 balls with six fours) and Shubman Gill (31 in 51 balls, with five fours) and a fighting 42 in 54 balls (three fours and three sixes) from Nitish Kumar Reddy, there was not much highlights from India who were skittled out for 180 runs. Skipper Cummins and Scott Boland also took two wickets.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for the Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India led by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain. Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60.

Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs.

