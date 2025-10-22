FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India cricketers celebrated Diwali together in Adelaide, enjoying a festive dinner at a popular Indian restaurant ahead of the must-win 2nd ODI against Australia. The team bonded over lights, laughter, and traditional food before returning focus to the crucial clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Despite being away from home for this year's Diwali festivities, the Indian men's cricket team managed to celebrate the occasion while touring Australia. Arriving in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI in their white-ball series, several prominent players gathered for a team dinner at a well-known Indian restaurant in the South Australian city.

Photographers and reporters captured images of Indian cricket icons, including Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill, as they arrived at the British Raj restaurant located in the Adelaide suburb of Torrensville. This establishment is reportedly a favorite among the players during their extended tours down under, offering a taste of home while they are on foreign soil and separated from their families.

Players like Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also seen at the team dinner in Adelaide, with photos circulating of the restaurant owner alongside stars such as Rohit Sharma.

Following a tough defeat to Australia in the first ODI of the series in Perth, this team dinner serves as a chance for the Indian squad to come together and regain their focus away from the cricket pitch. The last public team dinner took place earlier this month at head coach Gautam Gambhir's home in Delhi, prior to a Test match against the West Indies.

The Indian team had previously dined at British Raj in Adelaide before their 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England, which ended in irony as the British team decisively defeated the Indians by 10 wickets shortly thereafter. The Indians are hoping for a more favorable outcome this time at the Adelaide Oval, although it has not been the most successful venue for the men in blue in recent years.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team as they aim to equalize the series at the Adelaide Oval. Meanwhile, the Australian team, led by Mitchell Marsh, is eager to secure a commanding 2-0 advantage ahead of the series' final match this weekend.

Also read| India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast

