Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma all smiles as Indian players meet Sir Garfield Sobers ahead of WI series

Team India arrived in Barbados earlier this week in preparation for the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 12. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a captivating video showcasing the team's arrival in Barbados.

The footage captured the players and support staff, including the esteemed head coach Rahul Dravid, engaging in a spirited beach volleyball session.

On Wednesday, the BCCI delighted fans by sharing another video, this time featuring the players interacting with the legendary West Indies cricketer, Sir Garfield Sobers. Dravid took the initiative to introduce the Indian players to the esteemed Sir Garfield Sobers, a moment that was truly awe-inspiring. The video also captured the jovial camaraderie between India's captain, Rohit Sharma, and the star batter, Virat Kohli, as they shared a lighthearted moment with the living legend.

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! #TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

On June 23, the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies. Exciting young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have earned their call-ups for the Test squad, showcasing the team's commitment to nurturing promising players.

India is set to compete against West Indies in all three formats of the game, although the squad for the T20I series will be disclosed at a later date. The highly anticipated series will kick off with the first Test match in Dominica, scheduled to commence on July 12.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jay

