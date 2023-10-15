Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ritika Sajdeh share warm hug after India's thumping win over Pakistan in World Cup 2023

The Rohit Sharma-led team achieved a resounding victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan, by a comprehensive seven-wicket margin on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Oct 15, 2023

Virat Kohli warmly shared  a friendly hug with Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Rohit Sharma, during the jubilant celebrations held at the team hotel in Ahmedabad following India's remarkable victory over Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led team achieved a resounding victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan, by a comprehensive seven-wicket margin on Saturday, October 14th. This triumph propelled them to the top position in the points table of the 2023 World Cup. Impressively, India's winning streak against Pakistan in ODI World Cups has now extended to a remarkable 8-0.

The bowling unit played a pivotal role in setting up this victory through their collective effort. They dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 191 runs in 42.5 overs on a decent track. India, fueled by a scintillating innings from Rohit Sharma, who scored 86 runs, successfully chased down the target in just 30.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer also contributed significantly with a fluent half-century, providing valuable support to Rohit's explosive performance.

A video shared on X by a user provides a glimpse of Indian cricketers after their match when they arrived at the team hotel.

In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen entering the hotel accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma. Ritika Sajdeh, who was already present, enthusiastically gives Kohli a high five before the two embrace, presumably celebrating their victorious triumph.

Watch:

India will next face Bangladesh on October 19th in Pune. Following their resounding victory over Pakistan, India has firmly positioned themselves as one of the leading contenders for the title.

READ| Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam for receiving signed jerseys from Virat Kohli after Pakistan's loss to India

