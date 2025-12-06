FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans

Virat Kohli reunited with former RCB teammates Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn during a casual meetup in Vizag, sending fans into nostalgia. The star trio’s unexpected reunion quickly went viral, reminding supporters of their memorable moments together.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans
A video featuring Virat Kohli interacting with Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn has recently gone viral on social media. Kohli and Steyn were teammates at RCB, and the South African legend is currently in India as part of the Star Sports broadcast team. De Kock also played for the Bengaluru franchise for a few years, where he opened the batting alongside Kohli.

This week, India arrived in the coastal city for the final match of the three-match series. The Men in Blue secured victory in the first game in Ranchi but faced defeat in the second match. The meeting appeared to have occurred in the team hotel, with Virat notably in high spirits as he conversed with his former teammates.

Steyn, who is now retired, spent five years with RCB over two separate stints. The Proteas fast bowler retired in 2020 and has since spent a few years coaching with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, De Kock had just one season with RCB in 2018.

Recently, Dale Steyn shared that he encountered Kohli a day prior to the start of the series, eager to learn about his current preparation methods since he now competes in only one format for India, and their discussion was quite engaging.

"I actually saw him last night at dinner. I had a chat with him and asked him 'What do you do, because you play just one format?’, and he said, ‘I live in London now’. He has great facilities at Lord’s, at Surrey, and he goes to practice too. There’s a trainer he works with. I can’t remember. But he’s always well prepared. When you look at him, he’s in tip-top condition all the time, mentally he is super strong. He’s played the game for so long – 51 ODI hundreds before this one. So he’s well aware of his game; how he goes about scoring his runs. He comes in, joins the team, and is fully committed. And then you see such kind of performances. That is what true professionals do,” Steyn told the host broadcaster after Kohli’s record-breaking century powered India to 249/8.

Virat boasts an impressive record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vizag. In seven ODI matches at this venue, Kohli has achieved Bradman-like statistics. He has amassed 587 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries, with one of those fifties being a near-century of 99 against the West Indies. Virat maintains an astonishing average of 97.83 at this ground, with a top score of 157*.

Now, Virat is aiming for a hat-trick of centuries as he prepares to bat. Kohli has accomplished this feat once before and could become only the second player in ODI history to achieve it twice. If there’s any venue where the former India captain would feel confident, it would certainly be Vishakhapatnam.

Also read| Is Shubman Gill fit for South Africa T20Is? BCCI issues major fitness update

