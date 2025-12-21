FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law

Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces

From lynching to lawlessness: How Muhammad Yunus is losing control to Islamists?

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Virat Kohli has returned to the nets as he steps up preparations for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The star batter was seen sweating it out in training and is set to turn out for Delhi under captain Rishabh Pant, with an eye on form ahead of the next ODI series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 08:52 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli has made his way back to the Reliance Jio Stadium nets in Alibaug, Mumbai, to prepare for his upcoming cricketing challenge. He is gearing up to compete in the Vijay Hazare Trophy alongside Rishabh Pant for Delhi shortly. A video of the star cricketer practicing his batting in the nets surfaced online on Sunday, quickly going viral.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli are the standout players in Delhi’s 20-member squad for the first two matches of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. This domestic 50-over tournament is set to commence on 24 December. Delhi, which is in Group D, will conduct all its group-stage games in Bengaluru.

The BCCI has mandated that all Indian team members participate in at least two rounds of the List A event, prompting Pant and Kohli to confirm their availability to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed Kohli’s participation on 2nd December. Pant will captain Delhi in the matches against Andhra and Gujarat.

Kohli showcased exceptional form during the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa at home, scoring two centuries and a half-century, leading to a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Also read| Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

Kohli’s next international challenge will be a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on 11 January. His last appearance for Delhi was against Railways in the Ranji Trophy back in January.

The squad also includes veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Interestingly, Ishant and Kohli, who are known to be close friends, both made their Ranji Trophy debuts for Delhi in 2006.

The decision of top players like Kohli and Pant to actively participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy marks a significant boost for the domestic cricket framework. It not only enhances the tournament's stature but also offers young players in the Delhi squad a unique opportunity to share the dressing room with contemporary legends.

For fans, this presents a rare opportunity to witness these icons competing in the domestic arena before they return to their national responsibilities.

Delhi’s squad for first two matches: Rishabh Pant (c), Ayush Badoni (vc), Virat Kohli, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh (wk), Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini

Reserve: Anuj Rawat (wk)

Also read| U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces
From lynching to lawlessness: How Muhammad Yunus is losing control to Islamists?
Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs
Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh
Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...
Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to
Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...
Not Aditya Dhar, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, he's..
Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion
Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement