WATCH: Virat Kohli returns to India after T20 World Cup 2022 semis exit

Former India skiiper Virat Kohli has returned to India following the Men in Blue's recent ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia. The Indians had a good season that ended in the semi-finals after a devastating 10-wicket loss to England in Adelaide on November 10.

Even though India set a competitive goal of 169 with half-centuries from Kohli and Hardik Pandya, it was insufficient as England attacked from the first ball. Thus, India were knocked out of the competition with four overs to spare courtesy to skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' unbeaten 170-run opening stand.

Kohli had a spectacular T20 World Cup campaign, hitting four half-centuries in six games and scoring 296 runs. He also became the first batter in T20I history to score 4,000 runs. He accomplished this feat against England in the semi-finals.

In the crucial encounter, he scored 50 runs off 40 deliveries and had a 61-run stand with Hardik Pandya after India was reduced to 75/3 after losing their top-order, including the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

Virat Kohli is also a contender for this year's Player of the Tournament award for his tremendous batting performances, including a hard-fought final-ball win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne, where he struck an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls.

Meanwhile, Kohli along with other senior players including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, has been rested for the forthcoming away white-ball series in New Zealand.

In the T20Is, the Indian squad will be led by Hardik Pandya, and NCA chief VVS Laxman will serve as head coach, as Rahul Dravid has been rested for the tour.



