Watch: Virat Kohli recalls street cricket childhood memories from 'Batta' to 'Baby over'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a hilarious video wherein he recalled some of his street cricket childhood memories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently became the first cricketer to complete 50 million followers on Twitter. Such is his popularity that Kohli rakes in a huge amount of money from partnerships and sponsorships. 

Sharing a video in association with PUMA, Kohli took a trip down memory lane and recalled his street cricket days as he was asked about some of the popular cricket slang which every Indian kid knows while growing up playing cricket. 

Cricket is full of offbeat terms and expressions and a successful player ought to know his game glossary well. To prove this point and to provide some relief to the sport`s fans ahead of the serious business of the T20 World Cup, Kohli shared with his fans his knowledge of street cricket.

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, put the spotlight on Kohli as the batting icon explained the meanings of popular local slang used in Indian street cricket such as 'Batta' and 'Baby Over'.

Kohli couldn't hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms. 

"Batta is a desi and rugged word for chucking," Kohli said in his response to the term as he spent some light moments off-the-field in a short fun video clip. 

The amusing video clip brings out the 33-year-old passionate cricketer off-the-field personality.

Kohli performed exceedingly well in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, slamming a much-awaited 71st century as well as two half-centuries to conclude the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. 

With inputs from IANS

