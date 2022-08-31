Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral after young fan breaches security to meet him

Virat Kohli's gesture for fan goes viral

Virat Kohli's fandom knows no boundaries. Ever since Kohli has landed in Dubai, fans have been flocking into the stadiums, to catch a glimpse of the former Indian skipper. Many videos of Kohli have gone viral, wherein he can be seen posing with fans, spending time with them.

Such gestures not only make the players all the more idol-worthy for their fans, but some fans in their love for the players cross all boundaries. During a recent training session, a young fan of Kohli was seen breaching security to meet his idol.

Ahead of India's match against Hong Kong, the Indian players were arriving in the stadium, a teenage fan was seen running towards the 33-year-old. However, the security personnel stationed nearby caught him and took him away when Kohli noticed the same.

Not only did the talismanic batsman intervene as he asked the security personnel to let the kid go, he also gave his autograph to his fan and posed for a selfie.

Watch:

Watch how Virat Kohli made the day of a young li'l fan@imVkohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hnsnhEAAGw — (@crickohli18) August 30, 2022

Earlier, Virat's multiple videos had gone viral as he interacted with various fans during his stay in Dubai. While Kohli met a specially-abled Pakistani fan, he also met Sri Lanka's legendary '12th man' Gayan Senanayake.

The legendary batsman had also interacted with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, as well as his conversation with Shaheen Afridi had also gone viral on social media.

Kohli and Co will be in action on Wednesday as they take on Hong Kong to seal their berth in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup.