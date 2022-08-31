Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral after young fan breaches security to meet him

Ahead of India vs Hong Kong match in Asia Cup, Virat Kohli's young fan breached the security during a training session to meet him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral after young fan breaches security to meet him
Virat Kohli's gesture for fan goes viral

Virat Kohli's fandom knows no boundaries. Ever since Kohli has landed in Dubai, fans have been flocking into the stadiums, to catch a glimpse of the former Indian skipper. Many videos of Kohli have gone viral, wherein he can be seen posing with fans, spending time with them. 

Such gestures not only make the players all the more idol-worthy for their fans, but some fans in their love for the players cross all boundaries. During a recent training session, a young fan of Kohli was seen breaching security to meet his idol. 

Ahead of India's match against Hong Kong, the Indian players were arriving in the stadium, a teenage fan was seen running towards the 33-year-old. However, the security personnel stationed nearby caught him and took him away when Kohli noticed the same. 

READ| IND vs HK: Rishabh Pant aces MS Dhoni's beloved 'helicopter shot' in nets ahead of Hong Kong clash

Not only did the talismanic batsman intervene as he asked the security personnel to let the kid go, he also gave his autograph to his fan and posed for a selfie. 

Watch:

Earlier, Virat's multiple videos had gone viral as he interacted with various fans during his stay in Dubai. While Kohli met a specially-abled Pakistani fan, he also met Sri Lanka's legendary '12th man' Gayan Senanayake. 

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma indulged in a serious conversation during India-Pakistan match

The legendary batsman had also interacted with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, as well as his conversation with Shaheen Afridi had also gone viral on social media. 

Kohli and Co will be in action on Wednesday as they take on Hong Kong to seal their berth in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.