Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi for IND vs SA 1st ODI, fans celebrate king's return to MS Dhoni's city

Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi all smiles ahead of the IND vs SA 1st ODI at the JSCA Cricket Stadium, sparking excitement in MS Dhoni’s hometown. Fans gathered in huge numbers to welcome Kohli as India gear up for the series opener on Dhoni’s home turf.

Virat Kohli has arrived in Ranchi to kick off preparations for India's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. He was spotted exiting the airport with a broad smile. Kohli enters this series following a smooth unbeaten 74 off 81 balls in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where India successfully chased down 237 runs for a commanding nine-wicket victory, led by Rohit Sharma’s impressive 121 not out.

The seasoned batter continues to be a formidable presence in the format, amassing 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs, making him the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history and the record holder for the most centuries, with 51.

For Kohli, Ranchi is a venue rich with cherished memories. In just four ODI innings, he has an impressive average of 192, which includes two centuries and a half-century, establishing the stadium as one of his most successful grounds. He returns to this venue for the first time since 2019 for an ODI match, welcomed warmly, as shown in a video shared by Press Trust of India.

The city last hosted an ODI in 2022, coincidentally against South Africa, where India triumphed over the visitors. However, Kohli's last appearance at this venue was in 2019 against Australia, where he scored a remarkable century prior to the 2019 World Cup.

His return has naturally ignited excitement among fans, as this series is particularly significant for the 37-year-old, who arrives in good form after his unbeaten 74 in India's recent ODI match in Australia at Sydney. With his strong history in Ranchi, the veteran batter aims to maintain that momentum.

For India, the ODI series also offers a chance for redemption. Following a loss in the ODI series in Australia and a disappointing Test series defeat at home, a rare setback in Indian cricket, the team will be eager to bounce back against the Proteas. Ranchi, which has hosted six ODIs since 2013, has seen India win three, lose two, and one match end in no result.

Virat Kohli to play under KL Rahul

KL Rahul is set to lead India in the upcoming series against South Africa, as Shubman Gill is currently undergoing a medical evaluation in Mumbai for a neck injury he sustained during the first Test match against South Africa in Kolkata. Additionally, India will be missing vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is in recovery from a spleen injury he incurred while attempting to catch Alex Carey during the same ODI in Sydney.

