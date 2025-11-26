Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi for IND vs SA 1st ODI, fans celebrate king's return to MS Dhoni's city

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here

Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener: Did FIFA make an exception?

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians

Who is Pauline Hanson? Australian Senator faces backlash for wearing burqa in parliament, triggers uproar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi for IND vs SA 1st ODI, fans celebrate king's return to MS Dhoni's city

Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi all smiles ahead of the IND vs SA 1st ODI at the JSCA Cricket Stadium, sparking excitement in MS Dhoni’s hometown. Fans gathered in huge numbers to welcome Kohli as India gear up for the series opener on Dhoni’s home turf.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi for IND vs SA 1st ODI, fans celebrate king's return to MS Dhoni's city
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli has arrived in Ranchi to kick off preparations for India's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. He was spotted exiting the airport with a broad smile. Kohli enters this series following a smooth unbeaten 74 off 81 balls in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where India successfully chased down 237 runs for a commanding nine-wicket victory, led by Rohit Sharma’s impressive 121 not out.

The seasoned batter continues to be a formidable presence in the format, amassing 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs, making him the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history and the record holder for the most centuries, with 51.

For Kohli, Ranchi is a venue rich with cherished memories. In just four ODI innings, he has an impressive average of 192, which includes two centuries and a half-century, establishing the stadium as one of his most successful grounds. He returns to this venue for the first time since 2019 for an ODI match, welcomed warmly, as shown in a video shared by Press Trust of India.

The city last hosted an ODI in 2022, coincidentally against South Africa, where India triumphed over the visitors. However, Kohli's last appearance at this venue was in 2019 against Australia, where he scored a remarkable century prior to the 2019 World Cup.

His return has naturally ignited excitement among fans, as this series is particularly significant for the 37-year-old, who arrives in good form after his unbeaten 74 in India's recent ODI match in Australia at Sydney. With his strong history in Ranchi, the veteran batter aims to maintain that momentum.

For India, the ODI series also offers a chance for redemption. Following a loss in the ODI series in Australia and a disappointing Test series defeat at home, a rare setback in Indian cricket, the team will be eager to bounce back against the Proteas. Ranchi, which has hosted six ODIs since 2013, has seen India win three, lose two, and one match end in no result.

Virat Kohli to play under KL Rahul

KL Rahul is set to lead India in the upcoming series against South Africa, as Shubman Gill is currently undergoing a medical evaluation in Mumbai for a neck injury he sustained during the first Test match against South Africa in Kolkata. Additionally, India will be missing vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is in recovery from a spleen injury he incurred while attempting to catch Alex Carey during the same ODI in Sydney.

Also read| WTC 2025-27 Points Table: India slip below Pakistan after South Africa's 2-0 clean sweep, Australia on top

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, ...
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement