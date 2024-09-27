Twitter
Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet

Prior to the delayed toss, Kohli and Jadeja were spotted imitating Bumrah's trademark bowling style.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja brought a touch of humor to the pre-match preparations by playfully mimicking the distinctive bowling action of their teammate, Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Prior to the delayed toss, Kohli and Jadeja were spotted imitating Bumrah's trademark bowling style. Bumrah is renowned for his unconventional yet successful technique, which has made him a standout figure in the cricketing world. Kohli and Jadeja, both known for their vibrant personalities, added to the light-hearted atmosphere by also copying Bumrah's unique post-delivery routine of walking back to his mark.

Watch: 

When the conditions were favorable, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to field first. This decision proved to be astute as India quickly made breakthroughs in Bangladesh's batting lineup. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, made two changes to their starting lineup. This match could potentially be the last Test appearance for former captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a key figure in Bangladesh cricket.

India's fast bowler, Akash Deep, justified Rohit's decision to bowl first with an impressive opening spell. Akash dismissed both Bangladesh openers, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, in a three-over burst that immediately put Bangladesh on the defensive. Despite initially showing resilience against India's strike bowlers, Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both Shadman and Zakir succumbed to the pressure of not scoring.

Jasprit Bumrah, showcasing his true bowling prowess, alongside Siraj, effectively contained Bangladesh's top order, giving India a strong start on Day 1 of the Test match.

Also read| Kanpur stadium authority hires langurs for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test; Here's why

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
