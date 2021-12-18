South Africa vs India: WATCH Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and team play Footvolley in Jo'Burg

The Indian cricket team flew from Mumbai to Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the three-match Test series against the Proteas. The side will be also playing three ODI matches against the same opponent in January 2022.

As the preparations for the same had begun in India itself, the Men in Blue were in a day quarantine, before they met again and enjoyed their day playing Footvolley.

Sharing the video with fans, BCCI took to Twitter to give updates about the team's training. "How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? On your marks, get set & Footvolley!" the BCCI captioned the video.

In the 2minute clip, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and the players were seen first going for a run and then indulging themselves in a game of Footvolley. The cricketers can be seen laughing and enjoying their game before their hardcore training begins tomorrow (December 19).

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg?



On your marks, get set & Footvolley! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dIyn8y1wtz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was handed the captaincy of the ODIs and was even named as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. However, he suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the longest format of the game. He has been replaced by Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli might miss the three-match ODI series due to the first birthday of his daughter Vamika, however, the Test captain, in a press conference said that he was always available for selection.

As for the first Test, it will begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with the second and third Tests being played in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively.