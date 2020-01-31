WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off sensational direct hit to dismiss Colin Munro during IND vs NZ 4th T20I

Team India skipper Virat Kohli pulled off an exceptinal run-out during the ongoing 4th T20I against New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday (January 31).

The dismissal came at a crucial moment of the game and helped India break a serging 74-run partnership between the Kiwi duo, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert.

The entire event took place in the 12th over when Munro whacked Shivam Dube's wide delivery towards sweeper cover.

Shardul Thakur picked up the ball and threw it to Kohli who turned swiftly and pulled off a magnificent direct hit from the cover position, dismissing a well set Munro for 64 runs.

This caused a huge disruption in the run chase for the BlackCaps as they lost Tom Bruce straight after that too.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Earlier in the day, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first. They managed to dismiss Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer cheaply.

KL Rahul and Manish Pandey were the only saving grace. Manish Pandey's 50 helped guide India to a 165 runs total.