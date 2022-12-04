Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI

As Shakib advanced down the wicket and tried to take on Sundar, he miscued a lofted cover drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
Image Source: Twitter

Even if he has a bad day with the bat, it is impossible to take Virat Kohli out of the game. In the ongoing first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, the former Indian captain surprised cricket fans with a stunning catch to eliminate Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Kohli made an amazing one-handed dismissal of Shakib from Washington Sundar's bowling. Following Shakib's off-drive, Kohli's magnificent short-covers effort ended the iconic Bangladesh cricketer's time at the crease.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, despite an early setback, Bangladesh batters performed admirably. Bangladesh's main men were captain Litton Das and Shakib, who stitched a 48-run third-wicket stand. Washington Sundar, on the other hand, broke the partnership by dismissing  Das along the leg side. Shakib Al Hasan, who was threatening to go away with the game, was quickly caught by the off-spinner.

More to follow...

READ| 'It took 3 captains and 24 years for PAK to win World Cup': Amit Mishra slams Pakistani fan for mocking MS Dhoni

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.