WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI

Even if he has a bad day with the bat, it is impossible to take Virat Kohli out of the game. In the ongoing first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, the former Indian captain surprised cricket fans with a stunning catch to eliminate Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Kohli made an amazing one-handed dismissal of Shakib from Washington Sundar's bowling. Following Shakib's off-drive, Kohli's magnificent short-covers effort ended the iconic Bangladesh cricketer's time at the crease.

WATCH:

What an athlete Virat Kohli is. Simply stunningpic.twitter.com/ohVb46B8pl December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, despite an early setback, Bangladesh batters performed admirably. Bangladesh's main men were captain Litton Das and Shakib, who stitched a 48-run third-wicket stand. Washington Sundar, on the other hand, broke the partnership by dismissing Das along the leg side. Shakib Al Hasan, who was threatening to go away with the game, was quickly caught by the off-spinner.

