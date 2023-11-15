Headlines

Massive fire breaks out in two coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express near UP's Etawah, no injuries reported

Cricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli plays football with David Beckham ahead of IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal clash

Accompanied by Sachin Tendulkar, Beckham stepped onto the outfield at Wankhede when he received a pass from Virat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

David Beckham recently had a delightful mini-football session with Indian players, and he even shared a video of the experience on his Instagram stories. In the video, the legendary footballer received an 'assist' from none other than Virat Kohli. This exciting event took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal fixture.

Beckham's visit to India was part of his three-day trip as the official ambassador of UNICEF. Before the highly anticipated semifinal match, he took the opportunity to engage in a friendly pass-the-ball session with Indian players who were warming up near the boundary ropes.

Accompanied by Sachin Tendulkar, Beckham stepped onto the outfield at Wankhede when he received a pass from Virat. The star footballer skillfully received the ball and passed it back to another Indian player. He captured these passing exchanges with the Indian team in a video shared on his Instagram story, giving a special mention to Kohli.

"Virat Kohli with the assist..." wrote David Beckham on his Instagram story, accompanied by a laughing emoji. Prior to the start of the World Cup semifinal, the trio of David, Sachin, and Virat were also seen engrossed in a lengthy conversation on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Indian team got off to a stunning start in the semifinal after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. India managed to score an impressive 397/4 in 50 overs. The standout performer of the match was Virat Kohli, who etched his name in history by becoming the first player to achieve 50 One Day International (ODI) centuries, surpassing Sachin's record of 49.

