Watch: Virat Kohli picks this IPL franchise as his favourite rival, it's not Mumbai Indians

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli picks this IPL franchise as his favourite rival, it's not Mumbai Indians

On the 16th anniversary of his international debut, Virat Kohli revealed his favorite IPL franchise rival.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli picks this IPL franchise as his favourite rival, it's not Mumbai Indians
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, is currently trending on the internet as he recently celebrated his 16th anniversary in international cricket on Sunday, August 18. It was on this day in 2008 that a young 19-year-old Kohli first wore the Indian jersey.

To mark this special occasion, Kohli participated in a unique segment with broadcasters Star Sports, where he answered 16 rapid-fire questions. During the segment, Kohli also revealed his favorite IPL rival between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Surprisingly, the 35-year-old chose the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise as his preferred rival.

Watch:

When discussing the Kolkata Knight Riders, it is worth noting that they recently ended their decade-long trophy drought in the IPL by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals. Despite this achievement, they still trail behind the Mumbai Indians in terms of total trophies won.

Turning our attention to the rivalry between RCB and KKR, these two teams have faced off 34 times, with KKR emerging victorious in 20 of those matches, while Virat Kohli's side has only won 14 times. The Mumbai Indians also hold a strong head-to-head record against RCB, having defeated them 19 times out of 33 games.

Adding to the intensity of the RCB-KKR rivalry is the fact that the last time RCB managed to defeat the Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium was in 2015. 

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying quality time with his family and is gearing up to showcase his skills in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, set to commence on September 19. India is slated to compete in a two-Test match series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet revealed the squad for the Test series. Following the series with Bangladesh, Team India will be hosting New Zealand for another Test series.

Also read| Watch: Rishabh Pant tries his hand at spin bowling during DPL match, fans call 'Gautam Gambhir' influence

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement