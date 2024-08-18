Watch: Virat Kohli picks this IPL franchise as his favourite rival, it's not Mumbai Indians

On the 16th anniversary of his international debut, Virat Kohli revealed his favorite IPL franchise rival.

India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, is currently trending on the internet as he recently celebrated his 16th anniversary in international cricket on Sunday, August 18. It was on this day in 2008 that a young 19-year-old Kohli first wore the Indian jersey.

To mark this special occasion, Kohli participated in a unique segment with broadcasters Star Sports, where he answered 16 rapid-fire questions. During the segment, Kohli also revealed his favorite IPL rival between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Surprisingly, the 35-year-old chose the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise as his preferred rival.

Watch:

Celebrating 16 glorious years of Virat Kohli in international cricket!



Join us, as we ask @imVkohli about his favorite cricketer, TV show, singer, and 16 other exciting questions in a fun, rapid-fire round to celebrate #16YearsOfVirat! #KingKohli #16YearsOfVirat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/S8kJ0x61ws — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 18, 2024

When discussing the Kolkata Knight Riders, it is worth noting that they recently ended their decade-long trophy drought in the IPL by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals. Despite this achievement, they still trail behind the Mumbai Indians in terms of total trophies won.

Turning our attention to the rivalry between RCB and KKR, these two teams have faced off 34 times, with KKR emerging victorious in 20 of those matches, while Virat Kohli's side has only won 14 times. The Mumbai Indians also hold a strong head-to-head record against RCB, having defeated them 19 times out of 33 games.

Adding to the intensity of the RCB-KKR rivalry is the fact that the last time RCB managed to defeat the Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium was in 2015.

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying quality time with his family and is gearing up to showcase his skills in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, set to commence on September 19. India is slated to compete in a two-Test match series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet revealed the squad for the Test series. Following the series with Bangladesh, Team India will be hosting New Zealand for another Test series.

Also read| Watch: Rishabh Pant tries his hand at spin bowling during DPL match, fans call 'Gautam Gambhir' influence