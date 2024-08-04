Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Kohli celebrated in style by performing the Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance from the northeastern state of Assam in India.

Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, displayed his exceptional skills on the field by taking a crucial catch against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, August 4.

The moment of brilliance occurred in the 27th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Sadeera Samarawickrama mistimed a shot off Axar Patel's delivery. Kohli, showing his agility and focus, backpedaled to secure the catch safely.

Following the catch, Virat Kohli celebrated in style by performing the Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance from the northeastern state of Assam in India. The video of his dance quickly went viral on social media.

Watch:

Can never get enough of Kohli’s celebrations



The Axar-Virat duo fetches India another wicket!



Watch #SLvIND 2nd ODI LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/YF6eW6E7Di — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 4, 2024

Samarawickrama scored 14 runs off 21 balls before being the fourth batter to depart with 111 runs on the board in the 27th over.

Prior to the match, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first.

Also read| When will Lakshya Sen compete for bronze medal in badminton at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India