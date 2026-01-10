WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Arshdeep Singh's run-up during training session, hilarious video goes viral

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeCricket

CRICKET

WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Arshdeep Singh's run-up during training session, hilarious video goes viral

A video of Virat Kohli mimicking Arshdeep Singh's running style is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the funny clip.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Arshdeep Singh's run-up during training session, hilarious video goes viral
IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be played on January 11
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli is all set to return to the international circuit, after playing a couple of domestic games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-26, with the ODI series against New Zealand. The 3-match series is set to begin on Sunday, January 11, with the first game scheduled to be played in Vadodara. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Kohli has been spotted sweating it out in the nets, and the star batter even shared a series of pictures of himself from practice sessions. However, a funny video of Kohli from a training session is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen mimicking Arshdeep Singh's run-up style.

Check it out:

Apart from cricket, Kohli is often spotted showcasing his entertainer quotient on the field. In the viral video, Kohli's impromptu act drew laughter from teammates, showing the relaxing mood of the players during the training session.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 3-match ODI series will be followed by a 5-match T20I series against the Blackcaps, which is being seen as a perfect prepping series for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, commencing next month.

Team India's squad for 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Shubman Gill (C)
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
Rishabh Pant (WK)
KL Rahul (WK)
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Washington Sundar
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Prasidh Krishna
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Arshdeep Singh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant
Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless pote
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I WC 2026?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement