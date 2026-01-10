WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Arshdeep Singh's run-up during training session, hilarious video goes viral

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'
Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS
The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...
Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy
CRICKET
A video of Virat Kohli mimicking Arshdeep Singh's running style is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the funny clip.
Virat Kohli is all set to return to the international circuit, after playing a couple of domestic games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-26, with the ODI series against New Zealand. The 3-match series is set to begin on Sunday, January 11, with the first game scheduled to be played in Vadodara. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Kohli has been spotted sweating it out in the nets, and the star batter even shared a series of pictures of himself from practice sessions. However, a funny video of Kohli from a training session is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen mimicking Arshdeep Singh's run-up style.
Even the King can’t resist— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 9, 2026
Courtesy: SportsTiger#ViratKohli #ArshdeepSingh pic.twitter.com/RwdKVqR6u1
Apart from cricket, Kohli is often spotted showcasing his entertainer quotient on the field. In the viral video, Kohli's impromptu act drew laughter from teammates, showing the relaxing mood of the players during the training session.
Meanwhile, the upcoming 3-match ODI series will be followed by a 5-match T20I series against the Blackcaps, which is being seen as a perfect prepping series for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, commencing next month.
Shubman Gill (C)
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
Rishabh Pant (WK)
KL Rahul (WK)
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Washington Sundar
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Prasidh Krishna
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Arshdeep Singh