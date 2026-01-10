WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Arshdeep Singh's run-up during training session, hilarious video goes viral

A video of Virat Kohli mimicking Arshdeep Singh's running style is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the funny clip.

Virat Kohli is all set to return to the international circuit, after playing a couple of domestic games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-26, with the ODI series against New Zealand. The 3-match series is set to begin on Sunday, January 11, with the first game scheduled to be played in Vadodara. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Kohli has been spotted sweating it out in the nets, and the star batter even shared a series of pictures of himself from practice sessions. However, a funny video of Kohli from a training session is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen mimicking Arshdeep Singh's run-up style.

Check it out:

Apart from cricket, Kohli is often spotted showcasing his entertainer quotient on the field. In the viral video, Kohli's impromptu act drew laughter from teammates, showing the relaxing mood of the players during the training session.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 3-match ODI series will be followed by a 5-match T20I series against the Blackcaps, which is being seen as a perfect prepping series for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, commencing next month.

Team India's squad for 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

KL Rahul (WK)

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Arshdeep Singh